Large association breaches Home Standard over missing safety data in 2,000 blocks

In a judgement published today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that Sovereign Housing Association, which owns and manages 60,000 homes, failed to meet statutory health and safety requirements in relation to communal fire, electrical and asbestos safety on hundreds of its blocks.

The finding follows a self-referral by Sovereign after it identified some potentially incomplete data about the number of communal areas it was responsible for.

The RSH found that the social landlord did not have a clear record of whether it had inspected electrical installations in 2,000 of its blocks.

It also emerged that several hundred communal areas had never had an asbestos survey and that a similar amount had surveys but had not been included in the reinspection programme.

The judgement said: “For these reasons, the regulator has concluded that Sovereign has breached the Home Standard, and that, as a consequence, there was the potential for serious detriment to tenants.”