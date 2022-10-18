Sovereign outlines plans for 350 homes on shopping centre site after £17.6m deal

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Large housing association Sovereign has completed a £17.6m deal for a shopping centre in Farnborough that could deliver a mixed-use development of more than 350 new homes.
The 61,000-home landlord bought the Princes Mead Shopping Centre for £17.6m from Knight Frank Investment Management on behalf of Local Pensions Partnership Investments.
Proposals to redevelop the site form part of the wider regeneration plans for central Farnborough, which are being brought forward by Rushmoor Borough Council and the Rushmoor Development Partnership.
The local masterplan includes a new leisure centre, “civic hub” and park, as well as around 1,000 new energy-efficient homes.
Sovereign said the 7.77-acre shopping centre site offers significant mixed-use, mixed-tenure residential development potential to deliver over 350 new homes in the town centre.
The Princes Mead redevelopment could be delivered before the first phase of the wider plans, providing “impetus” to the scheme, the association said.
Sovereign, which reported a £7m increase in its operating surplus in August, said the deal was part of a strategy “to meet the growing demand for affordable housing and contribute to the regeneration of towns and high streets, delivering quality homes in well-connected communities”.
Tom Titherington, chief investment and development officer at Sovereign, said the landlord was “delighted to have acquired our second shopping centre, with a view to the longer-term regeneration potential of the site”.
He added: “As our high streets evolve, it becomes increasingly important for forward-thinking housing associations such as Sovereign to take a proactive role in regenerating our town centres, supporting our customers through the delivery of affordable homes and the successful re-imagination of our high streets.”
John Styles, a partner at Knight Frank, said: “We are confident that Sovereign will take the project forward maximising the benefits, particularly in terms of affordable housing provision for Farnborough.”
The sale marks Sovereign’s second such acquisition, after it sealed a £27.2m deal in autumn 2020 for the Clifton Down shopping centre and carpark in Bristol.
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