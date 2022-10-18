Sovereign outlines plans for 350 homes on shopping centre site after £17.6m deal

The 61,000-home landlord bought the Princes Mead Shopping Centre for £17.6m from Knight Frank Investment Management on behalf of Local Pensions Partnership Investments.

Proposals to redevelop the site form part of the wider regeneration plans for central Farnborough, which are being brought forward by Rushmoor Borough Council and the Rushmoor Development Partnership.

The local masterplan includes a new leisure centre, “civic hub” and park, as well as around 1,000 new energy-efficient homes.

Sovereign said the 7.77-acre shopping centre site offers significant mixed-use, mixed-tenure residential development potential to deliver over 350 new homes in the town centre.