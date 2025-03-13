Large Birmingham landlord to upgrade 6,000 homes with £300m investment

The planned spending, confirmed in a new five-year corporate strategy today, will be on new components, building safety and retrofitting measures.

The Birmingham-based landlord said it will upgrade around 6,000 of its 35,000 homes to enable “modern living”. Of these, around 4,500 were built pre-World War II, the group said.

Overall, the landlord has around 10,000 homes that are at least 100 years old. Many of its homes have already had “significant investment” over the past five years to get them to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band D or better, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.

Around 80% of its homes are now at EPC C or above, but it is aiming to have all its stock at this minimum by 2030.

The landlord said it will also continue “simplifying its portfolio” through “strategic disposals”. This will ensure homes are “fit for purpose” and “deliver value for money”, the strategy said.

Last year, Midland Heart sold 1,567 retirement properties to neighbouring landlord Housing 21 as part of a move to simplify its operations.

The group is also aiming to deliver 2,250 new homes by 2030. The tenures will be “primarily social and affordable with a focus on family homes”, the spokesperson said.

Joe Reeves, executive director of finance and growth at Midland Heart, said it will work with developers, local authorities and the West Midlands Combined Authority to “deliver more high-quality, energy-efficient affordable homes by 2030”.