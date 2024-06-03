Large city council announces new housing chief

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Liverpool City Council has appointed a housing director to spearhead the department’s new strategy and boost housebuilding across the city.
Andrew Leigh will join the council to manage its new housing function and oversee the development of its new draft strategy, which includes plans to build 2,000 homes a year.
Mr Leigh will take up the role in September.
He joins Liverpool Council from Salford City Council where he led the establishment of the local authority’s housing company, Dérive, and its £85m new build homes programme.
Mr Leigh said: “It’s a huge privilege to be appointed to this important new role. I am passionate about the life changing differences that good quality housing makes for people and to place.
“I look forward to providing leadership to my newly established team as we work with communities, elected members, landlords and developers to achieve the very best outcomes for Liverpool.”
Mr Leigh’s appointment comes just days after Liverpool Council pledged to deliver 2,000 homes a year, reduce the number of empty properties and tackle homelessness, as part of its new draft housing strategy.
In a report scheduled to go to its cabinet this week, the council will seek approval to launch a public consultation into its draft strategy and shape a £1bn housing programme across the city.
Liverpool Council has been undergoing huge transformation after previous failures prompted central government to intervene in 2021 by sending in a team of commissioners for a “whole council reset”.
At the time, the local authority’s housing strategy was criticised for providing poor value for taxpayers, leaving sites undeveloped and Section 106 agreements omitted.
Liverpool’s own housing company, Foundation Homes, built just 18 homes before being wound down in 2022.
Following progress at the local authority, decision-making powers are set to be handed back to Liverpool Council, with an independent statutory improvement board in place to ensure improvements continue.
Mr Leigh will take over the role from interim director Louise Harford.
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