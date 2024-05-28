Large city council outlines plans to deliver 2,000 new homes a year

Liverpool City Council has pledged to deliver 2,000 homes a year, reduce the number of empty properties and tackle homelessness as part of its new draft housing strategy #UKhousing

The city is expected to grow by 40,000 households in the next 20 years. Currently, more than 52% of people in Liverpool live in either private rented or social rented homes.

This includes a goal of at least 8,000 new homes to be built by 2027, 20% of which would be affordable, with the rest delivered by 2030.

In a report scheduled to go to its cabinet next week, the council will seek approval to launch a public consultation into its draft strategy and shape a £1bn housing programme across the city.

A total of 10,700 new homes have been built in the past five years, but only 11% are classed as affordable.

The draft strategy also highlights that a fifth of properties in the city do not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Other aims in the draft strategy are to improve the quality of rented homes and bring empty homes back into use, prioritising retrofitting the homes of those on low incomes in the worst-rated properties.

The plan will also look at how to provide more housing for vulnerable groups and those with support needs, as part of a new homelessness offer.

The final strategy is scheduled to be approved by the cabinet in autumn 2024.

The housing strategy will be part of a new Local Plan, replacing the 2022 version, which will provide the statutory planning policy framework for Liverpool.

The council said it intended to submit the plan to the government for an independent examination in June 2025, with the aim of adopting it by December 2026.