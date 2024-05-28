Large city council outlines plans to deliver 2,000 new homes a year

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Liverpool City Council has pledged to deliver 2,000 homes a year, reduce the number of empty properties and tackle homelessness as part of its new draft housing strategy.
In a report scheduled to go to its cabinet next week, the council will seek approval to launch a public consultation into its draft strategy and shape a £1bn housing programme across the city.
This includes a goal of at least 8,000 new homes to be built by 2027, 20% of which would be affordable, with the rest delivered by 2030.
The city is expected to grow by 40,000 households in the next 20 years. Currently, more than 52% of people in Liverpool live in either private rented or social rented homes.
A total of 10,700 new homes have been built in the past five years, but only 11% are classed as affordable.
The draft strategy also highlights that a fifth of properties in the city do not meet the Decent Homes Standard.
Other aims in the draft strategy are to improve the quality of rented homes and bring empty homes back into use, prioritising retrofitting the homes of those on low incomes in the worst-rated properties.
The plan will also look at how to provide more housing for vulnerable groups and those with support needs, as part of a new homelessness offer.
The final strategy is scheduled to be approved by the cabinet in autumn 2024.
The housing strategy will be part of a new Local Plan, replacing the 2022 version, which will provide the statutory planning policy framework for Liverpool.
The council said it intended to submit the plan to the government for an independent examination in June 2025, with the aim of adopting it by December 2026.
“This draft strategy outlines our ambitions for improving the city’s housing offer and addressing the housing emergencies that are emerging within Liverpool and nationwide,” said Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council.
“It is a six-year strategy, but one which also takes a longer view, seeking to support the housing needs of current and future residents,” Mr Robinson added.
Sam East, cabinet member for housing at Liverpool City Council, also said that while the homelessness crisis in Liverpool required emergency action, this strategy was intended “to provide a longer-term framework”.
“This draft strategy reflects feedback we’ve already gathered, which highlighted overwhelming support for providing more homes for social rent, improving energy efficiency and insulation on homes, and tackling homelessness and rough sleeping,” said Mr East.
Steve Rotheram, the mayor of the Liverpool city region who was re-elected earlier this month with 68% of the vote, has pledged to use the city’s spatial development strategy to support local authorities in identifying sites for development, applying for funding and delivering a major programme of council homes.
His manifesto also calls for full devolution of the Affordable Homes Programme and the Brownfield, Infrastructure and Land Fund.
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