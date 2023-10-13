Large city council to approve plans for development framework

The city council’s executive committee will be asked to approve the Moston Lane development framework at a meeting later this month.

The blueprint, which has gone through a round of public consultation, will be used to underpin future development proposals around Moston Lane, the main road running through the suburb of Moston.

A series of sites totalling 16 acres has been identified, including a site off Whittaker Street and the former Manchester College site, where redevelopment work is underway.

The initial development pipeline includes plans for 200 homes.