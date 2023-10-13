Large city council to approve plans for development framework

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Manchester City Council is set to approve a new framework that will be used to underpin future development proposals in the north east of the city.
The city council’s executive committee will be asked to approve the Moston Lane development framework at a meeting later this month.
The blueprint, which has gone through a round of public consultation, will be used to underpin future development proposals around Moston Lane, the main road running through the suburb of Moston.
A series of sites totalling 16 acres has been identified, including a site off Whittaker Street and the former Manchester College site, where redevelopment work is underway.
The initial development pipeline includes plans for 200 homes.
The council said it wanted to give the area an overhaul to create a “vibrant” and “attractive” destination with greater diversity and volume of affordable homes.
Plans outlined in the draft development framework include building on under-used land and redeveloping brownfield sites to achieve “impactful change”.
“There are pipeline proposals for over 200 new homes on sites either with planning approved, planning pending or in a pre-planning phase, which are expected to be delivered,” said the document to be put in front of councillors next week.
“This includes 175 new affordable homes, which will significantly enhance the choice of quality affordable homes in Moston.”
It added that this pipeline could grow further.
Other plans set out by the framework include more green space, a new public square and larger retail units to promote a greater diversity of shops.
Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said the plan was “ambitious” and would “create a real destination”.
“Consultation responses from local people always provide invaluable feedback, and we’d like to thank the large number of people who took time to comment,” he added.
“This insight has already helped guide the development plan that will steer investment in the area in the coming years.
“The next step is to develop some more specific plans for Moston Lane. As these ideas begin to come to life, we will be asking local people for their feedback again. But we also want to keep momentum going and we will be looking to start some projects quickly, including improving the public spaces at the Peace Gardens and Moston Green.”
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