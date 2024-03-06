Large council landlords to hold summit over ‘broken financial model’

The Future Council Housing summit on 12 March is being hosted by Southwark Council and will inform a major report setting out a plan to fix the “broken financial model” holding back development and the improvement of existing stock.

Attendees will discuss “the increasing threat to the future of our country’s council housing” and agree what is needed to save and secure the system.

So far, key people from eight councils in the capital will be joined by eight chiefs from local authorities across the North and Midlands at the event.