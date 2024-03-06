Large council landlords to hold summit over ‘broken financial model’

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Senior figures from at least 16 large English local authorities will meet next week to tackle an “increasing threat” to council housing.
The Future Council Housing summit on 12 March is being hosted by Southwark Council and will inform a major report setting out a plan to fix the “broken financial model” holding back development and the improvement of existing stock.
Attendees will discuss “the increasing threat to the future of our country’s council housing” and agree what is needed to save and secure the system.
So far, key people from eight councils in the capital will be joined by eight chiefs from local authorities across the North and Midlands at the event.
Together, they are among the country’s largest local authority landlords, with each managing around 20,000 council homes or more.
In a joint statement, they said: “We are gathering to discuss the increasing threat to the future of our country’s council housing.
“An affordable, decent home is a foundation for a good life – essential for health, stable work and education. Council homes will play a crucial role in solving the national housing crisis.
“However, a broken financial model is making our vital work to ensure our residents’ homes are warm, decent and safe increasingly challenging – let alone our ability to build the new homes our communities need.”
The local authorities said centrally imposed caps on income along with high inflation and interest rates had forced many to slow or stop new development and vital maintenance projects.
Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, said: “This cross-party strength of feeling must send a warning to the government that we have now reached a critical point and the future of council housing in England is under threat.
“This summit will agree a pragmatic and practical plan for a new financial settlement with government that will get us back on track.”
The councils explained that they agree good homes are “essential for good health, stable work and education” and are calling for urgent action from the government to enable them to deliver the new homes and upgrades their communities need.
The councils involved include Birmingham, Camden, Dudley, Greenwich, Hackney, Islington, Hull, Kirklees, Lambeth, Leicester, Lewisham, Rotherham, Sheffield and Wigan.
It follows a similar meeting held last year by more than 100 local authorities to discuss the financial crisis over soaring demand for temporary accommodation.
Eastbourne Borough Council, which convened this event, has since declared a housing emergency.
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