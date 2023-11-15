Large developer appoints new chief executive

Alex Pease has taken on the role permanently after serving as interim chief executive since July.

Mr Pease joined Watkin Jones in 2010 and became group investment director in 2013. He was appointed chief investment officer in 2021 and joined the company’s board in 2022.

He became interim chief executive in July after the departure of Richard Simpson, who had been in the post since January 2019.

Watkin Jones said Mr Pease had led the business through “a critical period during which the markets in which the group operates have faced significant challenges”.