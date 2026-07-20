Large house builder reports £35m loss in first half as affordable completions drop by 46%

House builder Crest Nicholson made a loss before tax of £35.2m in the first half of this year, while its affordable-home completions almost halved and talks with lenders to relax covenants continue #UKhousing

Volume reductions were driven by economic uncertainty, the house builder said, while its “significantly raised short-term risk profile” is being driven by “soft open-market demand and ongoing funding issues in the affordable housing and land sales channels”.

In its unaudited results for the six months to the end of April, Crest Nicholson said it completed 107 affordable homes in the period, down from 197 at the same point last year.

Earlier this year, Crest Nicholson confirmed the closure of a divisional office, triggering around 50 redundancies, as it revealed plans to target the “mid-premium market”. It labelled this shift ‘Project Elevate’.

In April, the house builder said it was in discussions with lenders to relax its covenants as a result of economic uncertainty.

Its latest update said these discussions are “well-progressed but remain ongoing”, and the group has agreed further temporary waivers to allow time to complete covenant amendments.

The group made a loss before tax of £35.2m in the first half, compared with a profit of £9.4m in the same period last year.