Large house builder reports £35m loss in first half as affordable completions drop by 46%

House builder Crest Nicholson made a loss before tax of £35.2m in the first half of this year, while its affordable-home completions almost halved and talks with lenders to relax covenants continue.
In its unaudited results for the six months to the end of April, Crest Nicholson said it completed 107 affordable homes in the period, down from 197 at the same point last year.
Volume reductions were driven by economic uncertainty, the house builder said, while its “significantly raised short-term risk profile” is being driven by “soft open-market demand and ongoing funding issues in the affordable housing and land sales channels”.
Earlier this year, Crest Nicholson confirmed the closure of a divisional office, triggering around 50 redundancies, as it revealed plans to target the “mid-premium market”. It labelled this shift ‘Project Elevate’.
In April, the house builder said it was in discussions with lenders to relax its covenants as a result of economic uncertainty.
Its latest update said these discussions are “well-progressed but remain ongoing”, and the group has agreed further temporary waivers to allow time to complete covenant amendments.
The group made a loss before tax of £35.2m in the first half, compared with a profit of £9.4m in the same period last year.
It continues to prioritise cashflow by reducing land purchases and “moderating the pace of new-site starts”, the update said.
Crest Nicholson expects to complete between 1,400 and 1,500 homes by the end of the full year.
The group also said it was “well prepared” for implementation of the Future Homes Standard, and expects to apply it to all new homes by 2028.
Martyn Clark, chief executive of Crest Nicholson, said: “While market conditions remain challenging and financial performance in the first half was below the prior year, the group has taken decisive actions to preserve liquidity, reduce capital intensity and strengthen operational discipline.”
He added: “Our priorities are clear: manage cashflow and liquidity, control costs, continue to improve operational performance and execute Project Elevate.
“These actions are creating a more disciplined and resilient Crest Nicholson, positioned to benefit when market conditions improve.”
House builder Vistry’s profits have also been hit, with its latest trading update predicting a loss of £30m in the first half of the year.
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