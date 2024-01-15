Large house builder reveals 18% drop in affordable home sales

The FTSE 100 firm said it sold 2,388 affordable homes in the year to the end of December 2023, compared with 2,920 the year before.

Affordable tenures accounted for 23% of the group’s overall sales, compared with 21% in 2022.

Taylor Wimpey did not disclose what it defined as ‘affordable’ tenures.

However, a 2019 document said the “majority of its developments had affordable homes, including social rent, affordable rent, shared ownership and discount market sale”.