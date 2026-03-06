Large house builder reveals new chief executive

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Leading house builder Barratt Redrow has named Dean Banks as its new chief executive, taking over from longstanding incumbent David Thomas.
Mr Banks will join Barratt Redrow in the final quarter of the year, following Mr Thomas’ retirement after 17 years with the £5.6bn-turnover developer, the last 11 years of which have been in the chief executive role.
He is currently chief executive of Australian infrastructure services group Ventia, a role he has held since 2021, and has previously held senior executive roles at Balfour Beatty and De La Rue.
The news follows the departure of Mike Scott as chief financial officer (CFO) at Barratt Redrow, meaning a new leadership team will be in place by the start of 2027.
Micheal Passmore was appointed as an interim CFO while the group searched for a permanent replacement for Mr Scott.
Outgoing chief executive Mr Thomas oversaw the £2.5bn merger of the two legacy housebuilding giants Barratt and Redrow in 2024. He will remain with the group until March 2027 “to ensure a smooth and orderly transition”.
In a statement on his departure, he said: “It has been a privilege to serve as chief executive of Barratt Redrow, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last 11 years.
“We have built a strong, disciplined and customer-focused business, delivering real value for shareholders and creating thousands of high-quality sustainable homes and developments across the country.
“I want to thank my colleagues across the organisation for their hard work, commitment and support.
“I look forward to continuing our work together over the coming months before handing over to Dean and I wish him and everyone associated with Barratt Redrow every success for the future.”
On the appointment of Mr Banks, group chair Caroline Silver said: “He brings strong experience as a public company chief executive, with deep knowledge of the construction and infrastructure sectors and a proven track record of value creation.
“We are confident that Dean’s focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence and strong relationships with customers and stakeholders will help Barratt Redrow build on its strengths over the long term.
“I would also like to thank David Thomas for his outstanding leadership and dedication to Barratt Redrow over many years.
“He will leave behind an industry-leading business with a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an exceptional team. On behalf of the board, I want to express our sincere appreciation for his stewardship and significant contribution, and to wish David a very happy and well-earned retirement.”
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