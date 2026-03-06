Large house builder reveals new chief executive

Mr Banks will join Barratt Redrow in the final quarter of the year, following Mr Thomas’ retirement after 17 years with the £5.6bn-turnover developer, the last 11 years of which have been in the chief executive role.

He is currently chief executive of Australian infrastructure services group Ventia, a role he has held since 2021, and has previously held senior executive roles at Balfour Beatty and De La Rue.

The news follows the departure of Mike Scott as chief financial officer (CFO) at Barratt Redrow, meaning a new leadership team will be in place by the start of 2027.

Micheal Passmore was appointed as an interim CFO while the group searched for a permanent replacement for Mr Scott.