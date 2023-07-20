Large house builder seeks bulk deals with landlords as rising mortgage costs bite

In its half-year update to the stock market, up to the end of June 2023, Vistry said the deals were helping offset the impact of rising bank rates and mortgage costs.

These combined increases have led to a slowdown in the open market private sales rate over the past four weeks.

As a result, the firm said: “Both our housebuilding and partnerships businesses are mitigating this through bulk transactions with housing associations and local authorities.”

Partnerships delivered 3,203 mixed-tenure completions in the period, up 6% on the same period last year, with revenue expected to more than double as a result to £930m.