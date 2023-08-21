Large house builder warns on profits as market conditions bite

In an update today, the FTSE 250 firm said that it now expects adjusted pre-tax profits for the year to 31 October to be around £50m, compared to the £73.7m it forecast at its half year in June.

The group said that trading conditions for the housing market had worsened over the summer amid “persistently high inflation and rising interest rates”.

It added: “While pricing has remained resilient in a market with limited supply and few distressed sellers, the economic uncertainty is deterring prospective home movers.”