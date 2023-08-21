Large house builder warns on profits as market conditions bite

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Crest Nicholson has warned that its full-year profits are expected to be around a third lower than previously forecast as inflation and high interest rates continue to hit the housing market.
In an update today, the FTSE 250 firm said that it now expects adjusted pre-tax profits for the year to 31 October to be around £50m, compared to the £73.7m it forecast at its half year in June.
The group said that trading conditions for the housing market had worsened over the summer amid “persistently high inflation and rising interest rates”.
It added: “While pricing has remained resilient in a market with limited supply and few distressed sellers, the economic uncertainty is deterring prospective home movers.”
The firm said that transaction levels “across the industry” have weakened further, particularly in recent weeks.
It warned that it does expect to see a “material improvement” in trading conditions before its financial year end in October.
The firm said it expects its future land activity to “reduce significantly”.
It will also look to cut its “overhead position” with its new East Anglia division to be incorporated into its existing Eastern division and ambitions for its Yorkshire operations will be reduced “to reflect the market conditions”.
More details of its plan will be published in an update in November, Crest Nicholson said.
Peter Truscott, the house builder’s chief executive, said: “The board remains positive and confident about the outlook for Crest Nicholson. While the current trading conditions are challenging, over the medium term it expects inflation to abate and mortgage rates start to reduce.
“In addition, the group has a strong financial position and an experienced leadership team who are used to trading through downturns in the cycle.”
Shares in Crest Nicholson fell around 15% in early trading on the news, but have since recovered to 180.56p.
Earlier this month, Taylor Wimpey and Lovell both reported falling profits due to the market conditions.
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