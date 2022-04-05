Large house builders commit to ‘government pledge’ to remediate blocks they own

Persimmon and Crest Nicholson released statements to the stock market this morning which indicated that they have signed up to the government’s pledge, which is understood to commit them to fixing fire safety issues on their buildings that are taller than 11 metres.

Persimmon said the pledge will address life-critical fire safety issues on all blocks of 11 metres and taller in England which it developed in the 30 years prior to 5 April 2022. It also means the developer will not claim any funds from the government’s Building Safety Fund.

Crest Nicholson also said it had signed the pledge, but was not able to confirm whether these were the same commitments as Persimmon.

However, the commitments mean it is still not clear where this leaves ‘orphan blocks’, where there is no developer to hold to account because the company that built it no longer exists. The government has previously stated that it wants to raise £4bn from developers to cover these costs.

The commitments by Persimmon appear to echo earlier proposals put forward by Stewart Baseley, the executive chair of the Home Builders Federation, in a letter at the end of February.

But a week after the letter was sent, housing secretary Michael Gove seemed to dismiss this commitment, saying the proposals put forward by the trade body “fell short” of what was needed.

In his letter, Mr Gove said the proposals “fell short of full and unconditional self-remediation that he and leaseholders living in unsafe blocks expected to agree”.