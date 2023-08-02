Large housing association agrees merger with small South East landlord

Stonewater, one of the UK’s largest social housing providers, intends to merge with Mount Green Housing Association, which manages around 1,600 properties mainly in Surrey and north Sussex.

The merger would see Mount Green become a subsidiary of the Stonewater Group.

While the partnership has been agreed in principle, talks will now continue to agree more detail, including due diligence, lender consents and resident consultation, with a final decision expected towards the end of the year.

The housing associations said their respective boards believed the merger will combine Mount Green’s local knowledge and understanding of their residents with Stonewater’s large-scale ability to deliver treasury management, development opportunities, digital technology and specialised expert services.