Large housing association and developer granted approval for 215-home plan

The new homes, half of which will be affordable, are part of a wider £800m redevelopment of the former South Acton estate being delivered by the 105,000-home landlord and Countryside.

Just under 50% of the approved homes will be divided into 80% affordable rent per habitable room and 20% shared ownership.

The new development, called Acton Gardens, includes 3,463 new mixed-tenure homes across the 52-acre site, while more than 1,400 homes have already been completed.