Large housing association and developer granted approval for 215-home plan

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
L&Q and developer Countryside have been granted approval for 215 new homes in west London by Ealing Council.
The new homes, half of which will be affordable, are part of a wider £800m redevelopment of the former South Acton estate being delivered by the 105,000-home landlord and Countryside.
Just under 50% of the approved homes will be divided into 80% affordable rent per habitable room and 20% shared ownership.
The new development, called Acton Gardens, includes 3,463 new mixed-tenure homes across the 52-acre site, while more than 1,400 homes have already been completed.
Work on the newly approved homes, which form phases three phases of the masterplan, is expected to begin in the summer, with the first completions due in 2024.
Darren Parker, director of project management and development at L&Q, said: “This was a wonderful way to cap off 2021 at Acton Gardens, and we’re excited to start works later this year.
“With new and affordable homes, open spaces and improved community allotments, the latest phases showcase our commitment to creating beautiful places where people can thrive.”
Daniel King, managing director (west London) at Countryside, said: “Phases 9.3, 9.5 and 9.6 will complete the western quarter of our regeneration of the South Acton estate and so we are delighted to have received unanimous planning approval for these much-needed new homes.
“With 50% affordable homes being provided as part of the regeneration, these new phases will make a positive contribution to the local community, and we are looking forward to starting works.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories