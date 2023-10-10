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Shelter and the newly formed Sovereign Network Group (SNG) have partnered for an initiative that aims to prevent avoidable evictions and support tenants to re-engage with their landlords.
The new partnership, which will run initially for two years, will involve the 82,000-home housing association referring tenants who do not want to engage with it to the homelessness charity, which in turn will give them advice and support.
Using Shelter’s independence from the housing association to build positive relationships, the partnership aims to build a sense of trust and support tenants to re-engage.
It will also help to resolve any disputes and ensure that both parties understand their rights and responsibilities.
The partnership comes after a Shelter report in 2021 cited ‘non-engagement’ as one of the leading causes of evictions from social housing.
First implemented in Devon as part of a trial, the initiative with Shelter has seen more than 75% of people re-engaging.
As a result, the scheme is now being rolled out across the South and South West of England.
The specific strategies the charity will use will vary depending on the local context and the needs of the tenant involved.
However, it will actively reach out to tenants who have been hard to contact to make them aware of the full range of support available from SNG. This includes help finding employment, debt advice and details of grants which may be available.
Once referred, tenants will have access to more resources, including financial counselling and housing advice.
SNG will be funding the partnership over a two-year period and expects to support approximately 150 people in the first year alone.
The association said there is scope to roll out the service to other areas, subject to the performance in the first year.
Jon Cox, head of tenancy sustainment at SNG, said: “We recognise that sometimes no matter how hard and sensitively we try, customers may feel overwhelmed and unable to communicate with us when tenancy issues arise.
“As one of the first initiatives of its kind in the sector, this partnership will support our customers to live well and sustain their tenancy when they otherwise may not be able to.”
Stuart Francis-Dubois, strategic lead at Shelter, said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with SNG, aimed at providing invaluable support to some of their tenants during their times of need.
“By offering free, independent legal advice, we want to help people navigate their housing challenges and ultimately preventing evictions.
“Together, we are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of SNG’s tenants.”
SNG announced its formation last week following a huge merger between two Southern landlords: 61,000-home Sovereign and Network Homes, which managed 21,000 properties.
The new organisation is part of the G15 group of London’s largest landlords. It manages more than 82,000 homes and has 210,000 customers across London, Hertfordshire and the South of England.
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