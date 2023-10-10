The new partnership, which will run initially for two years, will involve the 82,000-home housing association referring tenants who do not want to engage with it to the homelessness charity, which in turn will give them advice and support.

Using Shelter’s independence from the housing association to build positive relationships, the partnership aims to build a sense of trust and support tenants to re-engage.

It will also help to resolve any disputes and ensure that both parties understand their rights and responsibilities.

The partnership comes after a Shelter report in 2021 cited ‘non-engagement’ as one of the leading causes of evictions from social housing.