Large housing association awards £200m repairs and maintenance contract

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Moat has selected Morgan Sindall Property Services to take on a new 10-year repairs and maintenance contract.
Under the contract, which is worth over £200m, Morgan Sindall will provide responsive repairs, out-of-hours services and void works to 11,500 of Moat’s 20,000 homes across south-east London, Kent, Essex and Sussex.
Starting in April next year, the contract is for an initial period of 10 years, with the option to extend for another five years.
The contract has the flexibility to include additional requirements, such as cyclical redecoration and building safety works.
More than 1,000 of Moat’s customers provided feedback during the tendering process via surveys and online workshops.
Moat also created a customer review panel to read and critique the evaluation questions sent to potential suppliers and to help evaluate the tender responses.
Steve Nunn, executive director of development and new business at Moat, said: “The delivery of a high-quality, customer-focused service is of paramount importance to us, so it was great to have so much customer involvement in the tender process and to have their input at the heart of this new contract.”
He added that Morgan Sindall “clearly demonstrated in the tender process how they will deliver an exceptional service that meets the diverse needs of our customers”.
Alan Hayward, managing director at Morgan Sindall Property Services, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Moat, who clearly share our values and are passionate about delivering a high-quality service and the best possible experience to customers. We are looking forward to delivering social value initiatives which are relevant and engaging for customers and communities.”
It comes two months after Moat announced that its chief executive, Elizabeth Austerberry, is to step down after nearly a decade in the role.
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