Large housing association awards £200m repairs and maintenance contract

Under the contract, which is worth over £200m, Morgan Sindall will provide responsive repairs, out-of-hours services and void works to 11,500 of Moat’s 20,000 homes across south-east London, Kent, Essex and Sussex.

Starting in April next year, the contract is for an initial period of 10 years, with the option to extend for another five years.

The contract has the flexibility to include additional requirements, such as cyclical redecoration and building safety works.