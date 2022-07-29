Large housing association awards trade staff above-inflation pay rise following protest

Unite the Union organised the protest outside Sanctuary’s Wood Green office in response to what it said was real-terms pay cuts following a below-inflation pay rise.

Union members also raised concerns over accusations of bullying, unmanageable workloads and attempts to make staff work longer hours with no additional pay.

At the time, a spokesperson for Sanctuary told Inside Housing that it was “working with colleagues to understand their concerns and ensure that positive discussions continue”.

Unite has since confirmed that the association has awarded a 13% pay rise in total to its trade workers.

The union said: “It has just been confirmed that Sanctuary Housing Association have just awarded a 9% rise to the trades workers. This comes after an earlier 4% increase in their salary.

“This is a huge victory for the trades section, and nothing more than they deserve. It should also be a vote of confidence in Unite the union who have supported and encouraged workers to raise their voice.”