Large housing association has credit rating upheld by two agencies

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A large Midlands-based housing association has had its high credit ratings affirmed by two ratings agencies.
Bromford has retained an A2 rating with Moody’s and an A+ rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) in reviews announced this week. It described the ratings as “sector-leading”.
The provider, which manages 45,000 homes across the West Midlands and the South West, is one the UK’s largest social landlords and has had a historically strong credit rating compared to similar associations.
The reports also reveal that the landlord – which is among the sector’s largest developers of new homes – had cut its development pipeline by 800 homes because of rent caps imposed by government.
In its report, Moody’s said that the landlord’s “credit profile reflects its strong financial performance and liquidity, as well as its large development programme” – in addition to the likelihood of government intervention in the event of financial difficulties.
It placed a ‘negative’ outlook on the association, due to the combination of rising inflation and rent rises being capped at 7% next financial year.
“Rising interest costs will also make financing more expensive, however over the medium term Bromford has limited exposure due to a very high proportion of fixed-rate debt and very limited refinancing needs,” Moody’s said.
Bromford has an operating margin – the gap between its income and routine expenditure – of 31%, well above the sector average.
“One of the advantages of [Bromford’s] large size is its ability to have in-house contractors for development and repairs and maintenance, which reduces its exposure to broader labour shortages in the sector and also rising prices which will support its strong operating performance,” Moody’s said.
“Bromford does have a good track record of implementing efficiencies and is relatively insulated from the sector pressures of increased fire safety and decarbonisation costs which will help contain costs,” it added.
Moody’s also said that the landlord had “rationalised” the housing it owns in recent years, having sold 759 homes, exited 11 local authorities, completely exited student accommodation, and sold the majority of the housing it had held for market rent. It expects to raise a further £56m from stock sales this year.
The landlord plans to build approximately 6,460 units over the next five years, equating to approximately 14% of its total stock.
This will comprise 4,300 homes for social rent and 1,800 homes for shared ownership, Moody’s said.
It added: “In response to the rent cap it has reduced its development plan over the next four years by around 800 homes, to reduce its borrowing needs and therefore preserve affordability.”
In its report, S&P said that Bromford’s continuing focus on social and affordable rent tenures was positive for its credit profile “as revenues from these activities are more predictable and less cyclical in nature”.
It added: “The group’s strategy continues to place strong emphasis on asset quality and achieving sustainability targets such as energy efficiency and carbon neutrality. This is evidenced in about 86% of its stock already meeting Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C standards (or higher), in line with the key metrics referenced in one of Bromford’s sustainability-linked loans.”
It also imposed a negative outlook, but said: “The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the UK.”
Imran Mubeen, director of treasury at Bromford, said: “With rising rates, growing inflation, and the confirmation of the rent cap, we have purposefully re-imaged our business plan through a number of iterations over the past six months.
“We have appropriately balanced investment across existing and new homes to support our customers. We will deliver over 11,500 new homes by 2030 and invest over £2bn in existing homes over the life of the plan. We have also included the full weight of net zero carbon costs as we continue with our commitment to sustainability.
“Working through these important developments, we are delighted to have maintained our leading ratings of A+ and A2. We are particularly pleased to see both agencies highlight a number of continuing and new strengths as we have successfully faced into the challenges in front of us. The ratings are a testimony to the great work all of our colleagues do every day in ensuring the current and future viability of the organisation.”
Bromford has grown through mergers in recent years, acquiring neighbouring organisations Merlin and Severn Vale in deals announced in 2018.
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