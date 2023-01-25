Large housing association has credit rating upheld by two agencies

A large Midlands-based housing association has had its high credit ratings affirmed by two ratings agencies #UKhousing

In its report , Moody’s said that the landlord’s “credit profile reflects its strong financial performance and liquidity, as well as its large development programme” – in addition to the likelihood of government intervention in the event of financial difficulties.

The reports also reveal that the landlord – which is among the sector’s largest developers of new homes – had cut its development pipeline by 800 homes because of rent caps imposed by government.

The provider, which manages 45,000 homes across the West Midlands and the South West, is one the UK’s largest social landlords and has had a historically strong credit rating compared to similar associations.

Bromford has retained an A2 rating with Moody’s and an A+ rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) in reviews announced this week. It described the ratings as “sector-leading”.

It placed a ‘negative’ outlook on the association, due to the combination of rising inflation and rent rises being capped at 7% next financial year.

“Rising interest costs will also make financing more expensive, however over the medium term Bromford has limited exposure due to a very high proportion of fixed-rate debt and very limited refinancing needs,” Moody’s said.

Bromford has an operating margin – the gap between its income and routine expenditure – of 31%, well above the sector average.

“One of the advantages of [Bromford’s] large size is its ability to have in-house contractors for development and repairs and maintenance, which reduces its exposure to broader labour shortages in the sector and also rising prices which will support its strong operating performance,” Moody’s said.

“Bromford does have a good track record of implementing efficiencies and is relatively insulated from the sector pressures of increased fire safety and decarbonisation costs which will help contain costs,” it added.

Moody’s also said that the landlord had “rationalised” the housing it owns in recent years, having sold 759 homes, exited 11 local authorities, completely exited student accommodation, and sold the majority of the housing it had held for market rent. It expects to raise a further £56m from stock sales this year.

The landlord plans to build approximately 6,460 units over the next five years, equating to approximately 14% of its total stock.

This will comprise 4,300 homes for social rent and 1,800 homes for shared ownership, Moody’s said.

It added: “In response to the rent cap it has reduced its development plan over the next four years by around 800 homes, to reduce its borrowing needs and therefore preserve affordability.”