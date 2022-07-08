Large housing association increases completions by more than a third

According to its latest accounts, the 32,000-home landlord built 1,401 new homes in 2021/22, up 39% from the 1,010 homes it completed in the previous year.

This figure included 260 social rented homes, 429 affordable rented homes and 480 shared ownership homes.

It marks the highest number of completions for the landlord since it was formed in 2017 following a merger between First Wessex and Sentinel, beating its previous high of 1,372 homes in 2020.

Vivid’s operating surplus increased by 8%, from £92m to £99.7m, while its turnover decreased by 2%, from £310m to £303m.

In a press release, the association said it also delivered an overall social impact of £106.8m across its operating area.

The impact was calculated using the National Housing Federation’s Local Economic Impact Calculator 2022, as well as a number of value and health calculators used by HACT, the charity.