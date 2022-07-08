Large housing association increases completions by more than a third

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Hampshire-based Vivid built more than 1,400 new homes last year, the highest number of completions in the history of the landlord.
According to its latest accounts, the 32,000-home landlord built 1,401 new homes in 2021/22, up 39% from the 1,010 homes it completed in the previous year.
This figure included 260 social rented homes, 429 affordable rented homes and 480 shared ownership homes.
It marks the highest number of completions for the landlord since it was formed in 2017 following a merger between First Wessex and Sentinel, beating its previous high of 1,372 homes in 2020.
Vivid’s operating surplus increased by 8%, from £92m to £99.7m, while its turnover decreased by 2%, from £310m to £303m.
In a press release, the association said it also delivered an overall social impact of £106.8m across its operating area.
The impact was calculated using the National Housing Federation’s Local Economic Impact Calculator 2022, as well as a number of value and health calculators used by HACT, the charity.
Vivid said it built the most homes for social rent within the whole of the Homes England Strategic Partnership programme, building 1,670 homes over the previous five-year programme.
Inside Housing reported in February that the association had more than doubled the number of homes it had pledged to deliver under the initiative after it received an extra £98m in funding from Homes England.
“The cost of living crisis is yet another hurdle society is having to face,” said Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid.
“By providing significant extra support and investment to customers and communities and helping to address the shortage of affordable homes, we are doing all we can to make a difference.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories