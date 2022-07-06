Large housing association joins 3,000-home East Midlands development

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Stonewater has signed an agreement to deliver 148 homes as part of a wider 3,000-home development in the East Midlands.
The 34,000-home landlord is the eighth developer to deliver homes as part of the Glenvale Park scheme in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
Other developers on site include Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Keepmoat Homes, Persimmon Homes, Ilke Homes and Lagan Homes.
The 148 homes being delivered by Stonewater will include a mix of flats and houses for affordable rent, social rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy.
Stonewater purchased the site from Glenvale Park LLP after affordable housing developer V10 Homes put together a package deal for the land purchase and construction of the homes.
The new homes will all be powered by air-source heat pumps and Stonewater will be providing electric vehicle charging points.
Chris Montague, director of development (East and North) at Stonewater, said the housing association was “proud to be joining this community and delivering these much-needed affordable homes to Wellingborough”.
“The variation of housing we’ll be providing at Glenvale Park will bring together different generations in a way that will help keep the existing community strong, while tackling local housing need,” he added.
Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, which is managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “Through our public engagement, we know how important affordability is for the local community. We’re therefore delighted to welcome Stonewater to Glenvale Park, bringing affordable homes of an excellent standard to our community, while also meeting a local need.”
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