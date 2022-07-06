ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Large housing association joins 3,000-home East Midlands development

News06.07.22by Lucie Heath

Stonewater has signed an agreement to deliver 148 homes as part of a wider 3,000-home development in the East Midlands. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Stonewater will develop 140 of the 3,000 homes on the Glenvale Park scheme in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire (picture: Glenvale Park LLP)
Stonewater will develop 140 of the 3,000 homes on the Glenvale Park scheme in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire (picture: Glenvale Park LLP)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHStonewater has signed an agreement to deliver 148 homes as part of a wider 3,000-home development in the East Midlands #UKhousing

The 34,000-home landlord is the eighth developer to deliver homes as part of the Glenvale Park scheme in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. 

Other developers on site include Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Keepmoat Homes, Persimmon Homes, Ilke Homes and Lagan Homes. 

The 148 homes being delivered by Stonewater will include a mix of flats and houses for affordable rent, social rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy.

Read more

For-profit provider acquires more than 100 shared ownership properties in £44m dealFor-profit provider acquires more than 100 shared ownership properties in £44m deal
G15 landlord secures its largest sustainability-linked loan to date at £525m G15 landlord secures its largest sustainability-linked loan to date at £525m 
Housing association secures £28.5m through Affordable Homes Guarantee SchemeHousing association secures £28.5m through Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme

Stonewater purchased the site from Glenvale Park LLP after affordable housing developer V10 Homes put together a package deal for the land purchase and construction of the homes. 

The new homes will all be powered by air-source heat pumps and Stonewater will be providing electric vehicle charging points. 

Chris Montague, director of development (East and North) at Stonewater, said the housing association was “proud to be joining this community and delivering these much-needed affordable homes to Wellingborough”.

“The variation of housing we’ll be providing at Glenvale Park will bring together different generations in a way that will help keep the existing community strong, while tackling local housing need,” he added. 

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, which is managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “Through our public engagement, we know how important affordability is for the local community. We’re therefore delighted to welcome Stonewater to Glenvale Park, bringing affordable homes of an excellent standard to our community, while also meeting a local need.”

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentEast MidlandsHouse builderHousebuilderHousing Association/RP
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories