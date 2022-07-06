Large housing association joins 3,000-home East Midlands development

The 34,000-home landlord is the eighth developer to deliver homes as part of the Glenvale Park scheme in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Other developers on site include Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Keepmoat Homes, Persimmon Homes, Ilke Homes and Lagan Homes.

The 148 homes being delivered by Stonewater will include a mix of flats and houses for affordable rent, social rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy.