Large housing association ordered to pay £9,000 over two cases of damp and disrepair

Abri was found to have left one resident with faulty windows for nearly five years, while in a separate case another vulnerable tenant was left living in damp and mould for three years.

In the first case, in Reading, the landlord only appeared to try and resolve the faulty windows when chased multiple times by the resident.

Abri blamed the coronavirus pandemic for delays on one occasion in 2019, despite it being a year before lockdown. Sometimes there were year-long gaps between correspondence, the ombudsman said.

Two years into the complaint, a repair was done on the window, but it made little difference.

Over the next three years, the resident chased the landlord on 12 separate occasions.

She explained that the living room was cold, that she had to use an additional heater, water was getting into the property and in the summer there were insects in the home. The problems got so bad that she left the property due to the ongoing issues.

Abri did not appropriately follow up the repair with the builder during the warranty period, when it knew there was an outstanding repair. It also did not seem to have sufficient oversight as to when the defects and warranty periods expired, only considering this two years after the expiration date.

The Housing Ombudsman ordered Abri to pay £4,466 in compensation, apologise to the resident and review its approach to monitoring repairs, keeping residents updated during works and the time taken to respond to complaints.