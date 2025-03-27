Large housing association raises £75m in first post-merger placement

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Newly formed housing association Bromford Flagship has raised £75m from investors to help fund its ambition to build 2,000 homes a year.
The landlord was created last month in a merger between Bromford and Flagship housing associations, and now owns and manages 80,000 homes across East, central and South West England.
Now in its first private placement after the merger, the provider has raised £75m through its sustainable finance framework. Bids were received from a mix of new and existing, domestic and international investors, the landlord said.
According to Bromford Flagship, the £75m placement has a term of 15 years and will support its plans to build 2,000 homes a year for the next 30 years. It has a target for 50% of these to be for social rent.
The funding will also allow the provider to continue to improve the energy efficiency of its existing homes.
Matthew Rose, director of treasury at Bromford Flagship, said: “We were delighted to see just how much appetite there was from current and potential investors in Bromford Flagship so soon after the merger was completed.
“As one of the country’s biggest housing providers, we will continue to deliver new affordable homes to tackle the housing shortage and will return to the market to fund our strategic goals later in the year.”
Announcing the merger completion last month, Bromford Flagship said it believed the deal “unlocks significant financial capacity beyond what either organisation could achieve alone”.
The organisation will also introduce a new place standard, which will focus on transforming streets into “thriving communities” and places where people want to live.
In their latest trading updates towards the end of last year, Bromford and Flagship reported increasing half-year revenues, but highlighted spending pressures on improving their existing homes.
Earlier this month, Bromford Flagship had its A+ rating from S&P and A2 rating from Moody’s reaffirmed.
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