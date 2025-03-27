Large housing association raises £75m in first post-merger placement

“As one of the country’s biggest housing providers, we will continue to deliver new affordable homes to tackle the housing shortage and will return to the market to fund our strategic goals later in the year.”

Announcing the merger completion last month, Bromford Flagship said it believed the deal “unlocks significant financial capacity beyond what either organisation could achieve alone”.

The organisation will also introduce a new place standard, which will focus on transforming streets into “thriving communities” and places where people want to live.

In their latest trading updates towards the end of last year, Bromford and Flagship reported increasing half-year revenues, but highlighted spending pressures on improving their existing homes.

Earlier this month, Bromford Flagship had its A+ rating from S&P and A2 rating from Moody’s reaffirmed.