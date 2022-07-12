Large housing association reduces carbon emissions from its operations by a third

A 45,000-home housing association has reduced the carbon emissions from its operations by a third over the past four years.
Orbit has announced that it has reduced the carbon footprint of its emissions by 33% from a baseline it set in 2018, and by 6.9% in the past year.
The housing association said the reduction was made possible due to a series of measures including the organisation’s agile working policy, as well as the procurement of green electricity and the introduction of energy-saving measures in its schemes and offices.
Orbit has a target of hitting net zero within its operations by 2030, and becoming net zero in its homes and supply chains before 2050, which is the date the UK government has set for the country hitting net zero.
Orbit recently launched a new environmental sustainability qualification for staff last year, which it said is the first in-house training of its kind in the social housing sector.
The course, named Environmental Sustainability Skills for Managers, was developed by the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment.
David March, head of environmental sustainability at Orbit, said: “We are extremely proud of these results which demonstrate our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and eventually becoming a net zero carbon organisation.
“Climate change is the biggest challenge facing us all and this reduction shows the part we are playing in lessening our environmental impact.
“All businesses have a responsibility to reduce their emissions and to contribute to a sustainable future, and we will continue to decrease our carbon footprint each year and become net zero carbon in our own operations by 2030.”
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