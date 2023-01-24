Large housing association snaps up nearly 800 homes from L&Q

The stock acquisition is the first for Southern since its high-profile merger completed with Optivo at the tail end of last year.

The 77,000-home landlord will now see more homes added to its portfolio, located across eight local councils including Guildford, Mole Valley, Runnymede, Reigate and Banstead, and Surrey Heath.

The transfer will be completed in two stages, with 694 homes transferring in January and the rest in March.