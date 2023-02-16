Large housing association strikes deal with major developer to build 426 homes

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Places for People (PfP) has partnered with Countryside Partnerships to deliver 426 new homes across two sites in the South West of England.
Together, the landlord and the developer will deliver 184 homes, available in affordable rent and shared ownership tenures, at a site in Exeter that is located just off the A379.
Work is due to commence on the site later this year, with the first homes expected to be ready for occupation by spring 2024.
In Truro, 242 new homes will be built at Higher Newham Farm, including 50% affordable housing.
Work on this second site will also begin later this year, with the final phase of the development expected to be completed by summer 2027.
The remaining homes will be sold on the open market under the newly created Countryside Homes brand.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, said: “We are passionate about increasing the supply of affordable homes where they’re needed most, creating sustainable and vibrant new communities in the process.”
Greg Hilton, managing director of PfP’s South West developments, said: “We are delighted to work with Countryside Partnerships and are excited about providing affordable homes for rent and shared ownership sale at these two sites.
“Places for People have growth plans in the South West to secure more affordable homes. We believe in the power of communities and will work together to deliver these fantastic new developments.”
The landlord agreed a similar deal with Countryside in April 2021 for an 800-home, £230m scheme.
The 800-home Lower Herne Village development in Kent will include 240 affordable homes for rent and shared ownership.
Last month, the investment arm of PfP announced its acquisition of Igloo Regeneration, the development manager.
PfP Capital, which was created by the housing association in 2017 to invest in the private rented sector, said the acquisition builds on its joint partnership with Igloo.
The partnership started in 2018, when PfP purchased the assets of the Igloo Regeneration Partnership Fund.
PfP Capital said the acquisition will enable the new, combined business to build on the strength of the relationship with new investors and schemes.
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