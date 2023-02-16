Large housing association strikes deal with major developer to build 426 homes

Together, the landlord and the developer will deliver 184 homes, available in affordable rent and shared ownership tenures, at a site in Exeter that is located just off the A379.

Work is due to commence on the site later this year, with the first homes expected to be ready for occupation by spring 2024.

In Truro, 242 new homes will be built at Higher Newham Farm, including 50% affordable housing.

Work on this second site will also begin later this year, with the final phase of the development expected to be completed by summer 2027.