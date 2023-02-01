Large housing association to demolish Essex office block conversion due to fire risks

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Places for People has announced plans to close and demolish a converted office block in Essex because of concerns over fire risks.
The 23,000-home housing association has told residents they will have to move out of the 132-home block in Harlow town centre as it “no longer meets the standards we expect of our properties”.
The decision to demolish Joseph Rank House on Kitson Way was reached after investigations into its external walls and internal compartmentation found that the 1960s building does not comply with current fire safety guidance.
It also comes after a flat fire at the 1960s former office block in 2020, during which it is understood that smoke spread between apartments.
In the wake of the fire, Places for People carried out improvements to Joseph Rank House’s internal compartmentation and put a temporary waking watch in place while a new sprinkler and alarm system were installed.
However, the landlord said these were mitigating measures rather than “permanent solutions” to the block’s challenges, which are understood to be linked to its conversion into flats around 2010.
Joseph Rank House was formerly owned by housing association Luminus, and was taken over by Places for People when the two associations merged in 2018. Luminus – now a subsidiary of the group – has since changed its name to Chorus.
A Places for People spokesperson said: “Residents will be aware that we have regularly sought advice from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service on how to reduce the risk of fire.
“Although Places for People is confident the measures implemented as a result of this work will act as mitigations and give early warning should a fire occur, they cannot be considered a permanent solution to this property’s specific challenges.”
The association said that its priority is assisting its customers and other residents and that it is speaking individually to everyone who is affected to “discuss their housing needs”.
The spokesperson added: “We will work with them to find the best solution, with as little disruption as possible, and of course, with compensation for their costs.”
Planning records reveal that Luminus had plans approved in 2007 for the building’s conversion into 132 flats, including 41 affordable homes.
Today it is home to 40 Places for People-owned properties, 76 market rent homes, six leaseholders and 10 shared ownership homes.
Joseph Rank House was converted through a full planning application, but Harlow would later become a hotspot for offices turned into flats under the permitted development planning loophole.
In 2019, the leader of Harlow Council at the time called on the government to put a stop to the policy following a BBC investigation into the notorious office block conversion Terminus House and a damning report by the Children’s Commissioner.
In addition to the size and quality of homes produced through permitted development conversions, fears have been raised over fire safety.
In October, a fire hit an office block that had been converted by Croydon Council into flats for use as temporary accommodation.
In a statement, Harlow Council said it was in discussion with Places for People about its decision to close and demolish Joseph Rank House.
“We understand that this news is concerning for the residents of Joseph Rank House, and we will continue to work closely with Places for People. We will provide necessary support where appropriate for those who need assistance from us regarding their housing situation and are already in discussion with Places for People on this matter.
“This process is going to take a number of months so there is no immediate change to anybody’s housing situation at Joseph Rank House.”
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