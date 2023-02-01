Large housing association to demolish Essex office block conversion due to fire risks

The 23,000-home housing association has told residents they will have to move out of the 132-home block in Harlow town centre as it “no longer meets the standards we expect of our properties”.

The decision to demolish Joseph Rank House on Kitson Way was reached after investigations into its external walls and internal compartmentation found that the 1960s building does not comply with current fire safety guidance.

It also comes after a flat fire at the 1960s former office block in 2020, during which it is understood that smoke spread between apartments.

In the wake of the fire, Places for People carried out improvements to Joseph Rank House’s internal compartmentation and put a temporary waking watch in place while a new sprinkler and alarm system were installed.