Large housing associations begin three-way merger talks to create 60,000-home landlord

BPHA, Futures Housing Group (FHG) and Flagship Group have begun discussions to create the new landlord which would operate across the East and Central England and become the largest provider in that area.

The organisations have said the talks are exploratory so far and would be subject to each housing association’s board.

The landlords have said the merger could boost social housing provision and services in the region.

Flagship is the largest partner of the three, owning and managing 32,000 homes mainly in the East of England. The Norwich-headquartered landlord has been on a merger spree of late, with it bringing in 3,000-home Suffolk Housing Society under its brand in January 2020.

This came after Flagship merged with 5,000-home landlord Victory Housing in January 2019.

In its last in-depth assessment, the East Anglian association secured the top G1/V1 ratings for governance and financial viability from the Regulator of Social Housing.