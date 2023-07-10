Large housing associations launch retrofit framework for Scotland

The seven-year framework was developed on behalf of the Greener Futures Partnership (GFP), a consortium of housing associations including Abri, Anchor, Home Group, Hyde and Sanctuary.

Scottish landlords can use the framework to access construction works over £2m, with suppliers including Bell Group and Ovo Energy Solutions.

Another band is available for construction works up to £5m, with suppliers such as Green Home Systems and Novus Property Solutions.

The framework also provides consultancy services from suppliers such as CoreLogic UK and ECD Architects.