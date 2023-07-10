Large housing associations launch retrofit framework for Scotland

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A coalition of large housing associations has launched a framework to support Scottish landlords with retrofit works.
The seven-year framework was developed on behalf of the Greener Futures Partnership (GFP), a consortium of housing associations including Abri, Anchor, Home Group, Hyde and Sanctuary.
Scottish landlords can use the framework to access construction works over £2m, with suppliers including Bell Group and Ovo Energy Solutions.
Another band is available for construction works up to £5m, with suppliers such as Green Home Systems and Novus Property Solutions.
The framework also provides consultancy services from suppliers such as CoreLogic UK and ECD Architects.
The framework is open to any registered social landlord in Scotland, any other contracting authority in Scotland as defined in the Public Contracts (Scotland) Regulations 2015, and any entity within the same group of companies as a GFP member operating within Scotland.
A separate framework for England and Wales was launched by the GFP last month.
The five members of the GFP have a combined stock of more than 300,000 homes, representing 9% of the national social housing market. The consortium received £5.2m of grant funding from wave one of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and £40.4m in wave two.
Rose Bean, director of assets and sustainability at Abri and chair of the GFP executive committee, said: “The aim of the framework was to create a sector-leading route to market with a truly collaborative approach, where all parties contributed and continually developed best practice.
“Through sharing resources and collaborative procurement, not only was GFP able to save money, remove duplication and speed up delivery, but it was also able to consider a wide range of ideas from five diverse organisations, which wouldn’t have happened if its members had worked in isolation.
“The end result is a truly sustainable framework, which will allow users and contractors to build and maintain relationships to deliver decarbonisation for the long term, keeping pace with innovation in the sector.”
Jessica John, director of framework partnerships at Pretium Frameworks, said: “We’ve already had a great deal of interest in the decarbonisation delivery framework for England and Wales, which launched last month, and there is a real buzz around this framework.
“We expect to hit the ground running, as registered social landlords work to meet sustainability targets and bring their stock up to standard.”
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