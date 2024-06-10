You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Large landlord Home Group has appointed a new customer experience director amid several resident-focused hires.
Colette Flattery, who started the role in May, will support the delivery of the housing association’s “customer promise” to its 125,000 residents, ensuring they get the “right support and experience”, Home Group said.
The 55,000-home landlord said this means “providing consistency throughout the customer experience” and “enhancing the end-to-end customer journey through a variety of channels”, including face-to-face, digital and telephone.
Ms Flattery joined the landlord from car fleet management company Zenith, where she was director of customer services.
Prior to that role, Ms Flattery spent four years as head of customer services and sales at E.on, where she was responsible for operations across the UK, India, South Africa and the Philippines.
She previously worked in the housing sector at Orbit Group, where she was head of the customer service centre.
The appointment comes amid several resident-focused hires by Home Group. Last month, the Newcastle-based housing association created five new regional director roles to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”.
The purpose of the new roles is to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”.
The Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer regulation regime, which came fully into effect this year, will proactively monitor the standard of service landlords offer their tenants.
It includes new consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), a set of 22 measures of services collected through tenant perception surveys and landlord data.
Nusheen Hussain, executive director of customers and communities at Home Group, said the landlord expects Ms Flattery’s work will be reflected in the TSMs.
She said: “We are delighted Collete has joined us. Her wealth of experience and expertise in customer services will help us deliver a consistent customer experience.
“Colette will embed a learning and continuous improvement culture, which will enhance the customer experience, which we expect will be reflected in our tenant satisfaction measures.
“Our focus has been, and remains, to support our customers and communities, meeting their expectations and aspirations. Colette and her team will play a major role in that.”
Ms Flattery said: “I’m delighted to be joining Home Group, which not only has a strong national presence but also has an excellent reputation as an employer.
“Housing associations generally are facing common themed challenges, which have been well documented recently. My background has been in working in challenging areas, so I am ready to tackle some of the issues we face head on.
“I want feedback from customers to directly shape our thinking, and for them to know we listen and care. I want our customers to have choice, convenience, and support when needed.”
In May, the landlord reported a 59% rise in its pre-tax surplus for the nine months to the end of December 2023. The association’s overall operating surplus rose from £46.7m to £62m.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories