Ms Flattery joined the landlord from car fleet management company Zenith, where she was director of customer services.

The 55,000-home landlord said this means “providing consistency throughout the customer experience” and “enhancing the end-to-end customer journey through a variety of channels”, including face-to-face, digital and telephone.

Colette Flattery, who started the role in May, will support the delivery of the housing association’s “customer promise” to its 125,000 residents, ensuring they get the “right support and experience”, Home Group said.

Prior to that role, Ms Flattery spent four years as head of customer services and sales at E.on, where she was responsible for operations across the UK, India, South Africa and the Philippines.

She previously worked in the housing sector at Orbit Group, where she was head of the customer service centre.

The appointment comes amid several resident-focused hires by Home Group. Last month, the Newcastle-based housing association created five new regional director roles to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”.

The purpose of the new roles is to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”.

The Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer regulation regime, which came fully into effect this year, will proactively monitor the standard of service landlords offer their tenants.

It includes new consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), a set of 22 measures of services collected through tenant perception surveys and landlord data.

Nusheen Hussain, executive director of customers and communities at Home Group, said the landlord expects Ms Flattery’s work will be reflected in the TSMs.