Large landlord appoints five contractors to £104m major works programme

The multimillion-pound plans will be delivered under a new strategic framework, alongside five regional contractors, to undertake work across dedicated regions.

Bell Group has been appointed in Scotland, MD Group in the South West, Novus Property Solutions in the South East, Connolly Limited in the North West of England, and Wates in the North East and central areas.

The landlord believes this will allow the work to be carried out at a greatly reduced cost, with total savings this year of £2.46m that it will reinvest back into local communities.