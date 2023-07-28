Large landlord appoints five contractors to £104m major works programme

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Places for People (PfP) has appointed five contractors to work across a new four-year investment programme to upgrade thousands of homes.
The multimillion-pound plans will be delivered under a new strategic framework, alongside five regional contractors, to undertake work across dedicated regions.
Bell Group has been appointed in Scotland, MD Group in the South West, Novus Property Solutions in the South East, Connolly Limited in the North West of England, and Wates in the North East and central areas.
The landlord believes this will allow the work to be carried out at a greatly reduced cost, with total savings this year of £2.46m that it will reinvest back into local communities.
Each contractor has committed to social-value targets across PfP’s communities in the next four years that will deliver 200 apprenticeships and 1,750 training places, including places on the Construction Skills Certificate Scheme.
In addition, 850 work-experience places and 9,700 volunteer hours will be created. Contractors will donate materials and labour for community refurbishment projects, run DIY workshops and contribute financially to local causes.
PfP said the framework was underpinned by a drive to improve its homes, with some works already underway.
These include a £4.9m energy-efficiency programme to add solar hot-water heating systems, photovoltaic panels, low-energy lighting and energy-efficient storage heaters, as well as a programme to upgrade insulation in almost 900 homes across the country.
Mark Arnold, group customer experience director at PfP, said: “We call ourselves the UK’s leading social enterprise, and our new major-works investment programme and contractor framework are the embodiment of that.
“A departure from fragmented, inefficient relationships of old, it allows us to deliver works at scale – delivering upgrades that help customers combat prevalent macroeconomic challenges like energy prices, while also contributing to opportunities within their local community.
“We have a proud and longstanding track record of working collaboratively with our supply chain to the benefit of our customers. Our new framework formalises this approach, with a sustainable commercial model that, even in its first year, will result in almost 10% of construction cost-savings that is already being invested in community initiatives.”
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