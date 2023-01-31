Large landlord appoints new chief executive from debt advice charity

StepChange boss Phil Andrew is expected to join Orbit as group chief executive by 3 July, following current boss Mark Hoyland’s decision to step down.

Mr Hoyland revealed in September last year that he was looking to take on another chief executive role outside of the social housing sector.

In the meantime, the 45,000-home landlord, based mainly in the Midlands, has appointed group finance director Jonathan Wallbank as interim chief executive until Mr Andrew takes on his new position.