Large landlord appoints new chief executive from debt advice charity

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Orbit has appointed the current chief executive of the UK’s largest debt advice charity to the top job at the housing association.
StepChange boss Phil Andrew is expected to join Orbit as group chief executive by 3 July, following current boss Mark Hoyland’s decision to step down.
Mr Hoyland revealed in September last year that he was looking to take on another chief executive role outside of the social housing sector.
In the meantime, the 45,000-home landlord, based mainly in the Midlands, has appointed group finance director Jonathan Wallbank as interim chief executive until Mr Andrew takes on his new position.
Prior to joining StepChange, Mr Andrew was chief executive of Working Links, an organisation that works with disadvantaged and socially excluded groups within the UK, Ireland and the Middle East.
He has also held a number of other senior positions in the UK and France, and is currently vice-chair of Raven Housing Trust.
Mr Andrew said: “Social housing is one of the most important and challenging sectors in the social purpose environment. With so many competing demands – from building safety, decarbonisation and raising the bar of social housing, to supporting customers through the cost of living crisis – it requires a deep understanding of the heavy social obligation which comes with creating thriving communities, along with a strong financial focus, and I am hugely looking forward to playing my part.”
David Weaver, chair of Orbit, said: “I am delighted that Phil is joining us. He brings with him a strong commercial focus, combined with meaningful experience of leading organisations that are driven by social purpose.
“This, alongside his knowledge of social housing and his experience from outside the sector, will add impetus in driving forward Orbit’s vision: to lead in building thriving communities.”
In August last year, Orbit appointed an energy and environment lead in a bid to protect its customers from rising energy bills and reduce its environmental impact.
Daniel Welch joined the landlord from Anchor, where he held a role as an energy advisor and was responsible for providing energy and water-saving advice to the housing association’s residents.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories