Large landlord appoints new chief executive from merged association

Mr Hill joins the 19,000-home association from One Housing, where he has been CEO for more than five years. One Housing became a subsidiary of Riverside following a merger deal in 2021.

He will replace Mr Bolt, who originally revealed his plan to retire in April last year but decided to stay on while the landlord’s three-way merger talks were ongoing.

Those talks between BPHA, Flagship Homes and Futures Housing Group came to an end in October.