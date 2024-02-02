Large landlord bolsters delivery ambitions with £851m refinancing package

The new structure means that the housing association is now better equipped to deliver on its ambitions of building 4,000 homes within the next five years.

Jigsaw said the deal also allows it to maximise the value of its secured property portfolio and streamline its loan operations.

The landlord, which manages more than 36,000 homes across the North West and East Midlands, reiterated its commitment “to provide good-quality social housing to help tackle the current national shortage” as part of the funding arrangement.