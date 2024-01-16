Large landlord continues growth after takeover of small Surrey-based provider

Stonewater has continued its growth strategy by taking on 15 homes from a small Surrey-based housing society, which is now defunct #UKhousing

The 37,500-home landlord has taken the social rent properties from Puttenham and Wanborough Housing Society (PWHS) through a transfer of engagements that completed at the end of last month.

In its last reported full year to the end of December 2022, PWHS fell to a deficit of £63,063 on turnover of £55,864, figures filed to the Financial Conduct Authority showed.

The organisation lost £88,030 on investments, compared to a gain of £56,534 the year before.

Greenoak, a Stonewater subsidiary, will take on full management of the homes, having already been providing a repairs service to PWHS.

Stonewater has made a number of acquisitions in Surrey of late as part of its growth strategy. In December 2022, it completed a takeover of Woking-based Greenoak. And this month Stonewater is expected to complete a move for Mount Green Housing Association, which has around 1,600 homes.