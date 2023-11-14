Large landlord cuts target on shared ownership completions

In a market update, the 23,000-home landlord said it was taking a “cautious view” on sales activity and would not be relying on profits from the tenure to meet its loan covenants.

In its last full year, PA Housing handed over 104 shared ownership homes, which was 37% of its overall completions. The part-buy, part-rent tenure was 58% of its total completions the year before.

The landlord previously stated that it was cutting its overall target for housebuilding to 5,000 from 6,000, until 2030.

Other large landlords have also announced plans to cut their development targets to focus on improving current stock and boost resident service standards.