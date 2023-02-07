Large landlord downgraded by S&P as financial metrics ‘weakening’

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S&P has downgraded Stonewater’s credit rating, saying the landlord’s financial metrics are “weakening” due to rising costs and its growing debt.
In a new report, S&P lowered its credit rating on the 34,500-home landlord to A from A+ and retained its negative outlook on the group.
“The downgrade reflects our view that Stonewater’s financial metrics are weakening,” the credit rating agency said.
“This is due to its rising cost base, driven by increasing investments in existing assets and inflationary pressures.”
S&P added: “The group’s elevated debt burden, to support its development of new homes, is also straining its financial metrics.”
Stonewater’s post-tax surplus halved in its last full year after a jump in costs.
Like many of its sector peers, Stonewater has to balance rising costs with significant spending commitments, such as decarbonising its stock.
According to S&P’s forecast, Stonewater’s adjusted EBITDA margins will fall below 30%, lower than its historical average of 35%.
The landlord, which operates across 139 local authority areas in England, is expected to increase its investment in its housing stock to make up for pandemic-related delays and improve conditions and energy efficiency in its homes.
S&P said it believed Stonewater is scaling back its development plans, but the group’s capital expenditure would still remain “relatively high” in the next two or three years.
Coupled with the new 7% rent cap and higher costs, S&P said this would continue to put pressure on S&P’s bottom line in the near term.
On the positive side, the agency said Stonewater’s business model “remains a strength”, as it provides a “predictable revenue stream from low-risk and countercyclical social housing rental activities”.
It added: “We think that the demand for Stonewater’s properties will remain solid, supported by our estimate that its ratio of social and affordable rents to average market rents remains low, at about 64%.”
On retaining its negative outlook on Stonewater, S&P said it reflected its view that a “higher cost base due to rising inflation, investments in existing assets, and debt-funded development could put greater pressure on Stonewater’s financial metrics than in our base case”.
In response, Nicholas Harris, Stonewater’s chief executive, said: “The decision by S&P reflects the recent high levels of inflation and the rent cap.
“We are balancing the need to deliver more homes with the other commitments we have to support our residents.
“While we continue to focus on our mission to provide more affordable homes and invest in existing homes to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, it is good to see S&P highlighting Stonewater’s business model and liquidity as key strengths.”
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