Large landlord downgraded by S&P as financial metrics ‘weakening’

In a new report, S&P lowered its credit rating on the 34,500-home landlord to A from A+ and retained its negative outlook on the group.

“The downgrade reflects our view that Stonewater’s financial metrics are weakening,” the credit rating agency said.

“This is due to its rising cost base, driven by increasing investments in existing assets and inflationary pressures.”

S&P added: “The group’s elevated debt burden, to support its development of new homes, is also straining its financial metrics.”