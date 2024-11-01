Large landlord fined £900,000 for putting residents at risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that residents were put at risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease after Sanctuary failed to manage the outbreak properly.

The investigation also found that staff handling the outbreak were “inadequately trained and supervised”.

The landlord pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. As well as the fine, it was ordered to pay £11,480.60 in costs earlier this month.