Jessica Friend, group corporate finance director at Platform, told Inside Housing that the housing association was in a strong financial position in terms of governance and viability, but had also benefitted from two sustainable revolving credit facilities with National Australia Bank and ABN AMRO, agreed earlier this year for a combined total of £275m.

The housing association spent £315m on new homes for the period, a 25.8% increase on the previous year.

It also added 1,202 new homes in the same period, with 225 for social rent, 408 for affordable rent, 544 for shared ownership and 25 for rent-to-buy.

The Midlands-based landlord said it had invested £39.4m in its existing homes, according to its latest trading update.

“These two really successful sustainable fundraising exercises as well this year have helped us fund investments in existing homes and new homes,” Ms Friend said.

Platform’s overall net surplus after tax was £42.7m compared to £48m the previous year, which it said was “driven by lower surpluses on fixed asset sales of £5.8m”.

It posted an increase in turnover of 12.3% to £337m, which it said was down to a growth in social housing lettings turnover of 10.5% to £274.2m. This was a result of “inflationary rental increases and a year-on-year increase in social housing units”.

Its EBITDA MRI interest cover was 142% compared to 187% the previous year, largely due to its increase in investment in existing homes, Platform said, adding that the overall cover remains above the target minimum of 120%.

Turnover from shared ownership first tranche sales totalled £40.7m, an increase on last year due to higher numbers of sales and higher average prices.

Despite an increase in shared ownership sales, rising from 340 to 418 units, unsold units increased by 155% to 222 during the period to March 2024.

Platform said this was because of completed schemes involving stock plots acquired from developers, “for which there is no pre-completion marketing time”, meaning the average time to sell them took four months rather than two.