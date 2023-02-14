Large landlord hunts contractors for £800m sustainable homes framework

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Sovereign, one of the UK’s largest housing associations, is on the hunt for contractors for an £800m framework to deliver around 3,000 new energy-efficient homes.
The four-year framework will kick-off this summer and is spread across 16 lots in regions across the South of England.
Sovereign was among the sector’s biggest builders in its last financial year, completing 1,196 homes, according to research compiled by Inside Housing.
The landlord is pushing on with its development plans despite the tough economic conditions.
In November, Sovereign was among a string of landlords downgraded by the English regulator for its financial viability.
Earlier this month, Moody’s also lowered its credit rating for Sovereign, as well as other large landlords, due to the current climate.
Last year, the association was found to have breached the Home Standard over fire, electrical and asbestos safety and was later downgraded to a G2 for governance.
Under the new framework, the homes will be built to Sovereign’s ‘Homes and Place Standard’, which it launched two years ago to focus on building more sustainable homes that are cheaper to run.
In the long-term, the 61,000-home landlord has committed to make all its properties “zero carbon” by 2050.
Before then, social housing landlords will be required to have a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of C on all their stock by 2030.
As part of the new framework, projects and contracts will range in size from less than 15 homes to delivering more than 50 in others.
Locations are expected to range from small garage infill sites, rural sites for affordable housing, medium-sized one-off schemes, and large multi-phased developments, according to the contract notice.
Simon Yung, senior commercial manager at Sovereign, said: “Partners that can demonstrate their commitment to quality, who are able to deliver value for money and feel as strongly as we do about sustainability and social value is what will set applicants apart.”
Contractors have until 10 March to apply for the framework.
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