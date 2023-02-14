Large landlord hunts contractors for £800m sustainable homes framework

The four-year framework will kick-off this summer and is spread across 16 lots in regions across the South of England.

Sovereign was among the sector’s biggest builders in its last financial year, completing 1,196 homes, according to research compiled by Inside Housing.

The landlord is pushing on with its development plans despite the tough economic conditions.

In November, Sovereign was among a string of landlords downgraded by the English regulator for its financial viability.