The 36,000-home landlord said it increased the value of the existing facility from £125m to £200m and transitioned the facility to a sustainability-linked loan.

The new agreement with Lloyds Bank will be measured against three key performance indicators (KPIs) to receive covenants on its funding.

The first KPI relates to retrofitting its existing stock to help ensure all of its properties have at least an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C earlier than 2030.