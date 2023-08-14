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Large landlord increases loan to £200m as part of sustainability-linked refinancing deal

News14.08.23by Stephen Delahunty

Large housing association Stonewater has refinanced an existing loan facility and increased its value to £200m.

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Stonewater chief financial officer Anne Costain: “This is an important agreement for Stonewater as it continues the progress we are making towards more affordable, lower-carbon homes for our customers”
Stonewater chief financial officer Anne Costain: “This is an important agreement for Stonewater as it continues the progress we are making towards more affordable, lower-carbon homes for our customers”
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LinkedIn IHLarge housing association Stonewater has refinanced an existing loan facility and increased its value to £200m #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHStonewater has increased the value of the existing facility from £125m to £200m and transitioned the facility to a sustainability-linked loan #UKhousing

The 36,000-home landlord said it increased the value of the existing facility from £125m to £200m and transitioned the facility to a sustainability-linked loan.

The new agreement with Lloyds Bank will be measured against three key performance indicators (KPIs) to receive covenants on its funding. 

The first KPI relates to retrofitting its existing stock to help ensure all of its properties have at least an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C earlier than 2030.

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Another KPI will look to increase the energy-efficiency standard of its new homes to beyond minimum planning regulations, while the third one will look to achieve a higher rating within the independent SHIFT Sustainability framework.

This framework is an amalgamation of 15 separate environmental, social and governance KPIs into one overarching score. 

The funding will also support Stonewater’s ongoing development programme.

Anne Costain, chief financial officer at Stonewater, said: “This is an important agreement for Stonewater as it continues the progress we are making towards more affordable, lower-carbon homes for our customers. 

“It is also a clear demonstration of the financial strength of our organisation, which allows us to focus on existing customers, while delivering much-needed affordable homes for others in society.”

Ray Tierney, relationship director and regional head of housing at Lloyds Bank, said: “Tackling climate change and meeting demand for quality housing are issues that will define the next decade. 

“Stonewater is already taking the lead in meeting its responsibilities, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to be ambitious in being sustainable and helping communities across the UK.”

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