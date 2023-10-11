According to the Housing Ombudsman’s latest ruling, Hyde “unreasonably” delayed taking actions to resolve the issue and did not take into account physical disabilities and mental health impacts throughout.

The older woman, who was left without the use of her living room, also had breathing difficulties and mobility issues.

Hyde also failed to address another resident’s reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) adequately.

The watchdog ordered Hyde to pay more than £4,500 in total to the residents in compensation.

In the first case, the ombudsman said that Hyde “repeatedly failed to deal with the issue with the urgency it deserved”.

The landlord took two days to initially respond to the resident after she reported the leak, which led to the floor and wall being wet in the living room and electricity not working properly.

After Hyde’s surveyor attended, it never sent the resident information about next steps.