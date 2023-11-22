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Large landlord purchases development site from house builder for undisclosed fee

News22.11.23by James Riding

Giant landlord Places for People (PfP) has bought a development site from a house builder with planning consent for 80 new homes.

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The new homes site new homes site in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire (picture: Places for People)
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LinkedIn IHPlaces for People has bought a development site from a house builder with planning consent for 80 new homes #UKhousing

The housing association has purchased the 6.5 acre development from house builder Wain Homes for an undisclosed fee.

PfP plans to build 28 homes for shared ownership and 52 for affordable rent on the site, which will be a mixture of sizes and layouts.

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The site in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, is around five miles north of Blackpool and marks the second phase of a wider masterplan by Wain Homes. The first phase of the development is already complete.

PfP said it aims to start work on site in early 2024, with the first homes expected to be ready for occupation in the summer.

In September, the landlord launched a strategic land division to grow its long-term pipeline of sites and build more mixed-use schemes.

Nilam Buchanan, regional managing director, central and north at PfP, said: “Wain Homes has already successfully established a popular new residential community in the earlier phase of development that creates an extension to the existing village, so our customers will be able to move into a convenient and thriving community. 

“As a company, we are committed to building sustainable and resilient communities that include high standards of design and construction, incorporating attractive green spaces and energy-saving features where we know that people will feel welcome.”

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