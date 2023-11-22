Large landlord purchases development site from house builder for undisclosed fee

Places for People has bought a development site from a house builder with planning consent for 80 new homes #UKhousing

PfP plans to build 28 homes for shared ownership and 52 for affordable rent on the site, which will be a mixture of sizes and layouts.

The housing association has purchased the 6.5 acre development from house builder Wain Homes for an undisclosed fee.

The site in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, is around five miles north of Blackpool and marks the second phase of a wider masterplan by Wain Homes. The first phase of the development is already complete.

PfP said it aims to start work on site in early 2024, with the first homes expected to be ready for occupation in the summer.

In September, the landlord launched a strategic land division to grow its long-term pipeline of sites and build more mixed-use schemes.