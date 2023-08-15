Large landlord receives £8.4m from Greater Manchester Combined Authority housing fund

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Great Places Housing Group has received an allocation of £8.4m from the 2023 round of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s brownfield housing fund.
The funding would help to develop more than 500 new homes across the region, Great Places said. The landlord was awarded £4.3m from the fund in 2022.
Great Places’ development pipeline currently covers eight of the 10 Greater Manchester districts and a range of developments from family housing to flats and social rent to shared ownership.
For example, the Chestergate scheme is the 24,000-home landlord’s latest project within the Stockport Town Centre West regeneration site, forming part of the mayoral development corporation area.
Great Places was among the sector’s top 25 biggest builders in its last full year as it completed 686 homes, according to Inside Housing’s annual Biggest Builders list.
The landlord told Inside Housing it is expecting 795 completions in 2023-24.
Nick Gornall, director of development at Great Places, said the funding secured “demonstrates our commitment to the development of new affordable homes across Greater Manchester to meet housing need and to regenerate areas by bringing brownfield sites back into use to create integrated, sustainable communities”.
He added: “We already have projects on site within eight of the 10 districts within Greater Manchester and this funding will assist in unlocking delivery in the remaining two.
“Partnership working is at the heart of our business; it’s in our DNA. We are all about working with others to maximise the benefits for our customers – delivering more homes, improved services and better outcomes.”
Ged Cooney, housing lead for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, said: “Great Places have experience of bringing back to life brownfield sites in our city region and will be delivering 500 more new homes through this latest investment.
“The brownfield housing fund is designed to unlock brownfield land for development, supporting the government’s ambition to prioritise brownfield land, while also increasing housing supply and wider growth. In total, the Greater Manchester brownfield housing fund will unlock more than 16,000 critically needed homes in our city region.
“To date, the fund has supported the development of more than 6,700 homes on sites in Greater Manchester, with many projects now accelerating delivery in order to help tackle the housing shortage in the city region while also minimising the impact on our green spaces.”
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