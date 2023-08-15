Large landlord receives £8.4m from Greater Manchester Combined Authority housing fund

The funding would help to develop more than 500 new homes across the region, Great Places said. The landlord was awarded £4.3m from the fund in 2022.

Great Places’ development pipeline currently covers eight of the 10 Greater Manchester districts and a range of developments from family housing to flats and social rent to shared ownership.

For example, the Chestergate scheme is the 24,000-home landlord’s latest project within the Stockport Town Centre West regeneration site, forming part of the mayoral development corporation area.

Great Places was among the sector’s top 25 biggest builders in its last full year as it completed 686 homes, according to Inside Housing’s annual Biggest Builders list.