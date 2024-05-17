Large landlord reveals partner to deliver £205m major works programme in North West

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Large landlord L&Q has chosen a partner to deliver a £205m major works programme in the North West.
The housing association has appointed United Living Property Services (ULPS) to lead its major works investment programme in the region.
The appointment is worth up to £205m, L&Q said, and covers all planned investment and regeneration works across L&Q homes in Trafford. ULPS already works with L&Q in the South of England.
L&Q’s major works programme is in its second year and is worth almost £3bn over 15 years. It will see all L&Q homes maintained at the Decent Homes Standard.
In total, around 48,000 new kitchens and 42,000 new bathrooms will be installed, alongside other improvements to roofs, windows and communal areas. The work also increases the energy efficiency of homes.
L&Q said the programme emphasises local recruitment through direct employment and supporting local businesses.
Residents in Trafford and its surrounding areas will be added to the programme from June.
Mark Newstead, director of major programmes at L&Q, said the deal builds on “the fantastic partnership we’ve already had with [ULPS] over the last year in the South East”.
He added: “They share our commitment to quality and excellence, and I look forward to working with them to deliver social value in the communities we serve.”
John Farrell, managing director at ULPS, said: “We are excited to be working together in a new area of England and believe that we will be able to deliver exceptional results through our strategic collaboration.
“This contract adds to existing activities being undertaken by the other pillars of our business in the region – United Living Infrastructure Services, United Living New Homes, and United Living Connected.
“This significant undertaking also underscores United Living Property Services’ commitment to revitalising the area and fostering sustainable development in the region.”
Yesterday, L&Q announced that it had hired Liam Coleman, the former boss of Co-operative Bank, as its new chair.
This week also saw the publication of L&Q’s 2023-24 financial results. It recorded a post-tax surplus rise of 268% year on year, but new home starts fell 70%.
The large London housing association posted a post-tax surplus of £147m for the 2023-24 financial year, up 268% compared to the £40m it recorded in 2022-23.
Meanwhile its operating surplus, which excludes some one-off payments, more than doubled from £162m to £366m.
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