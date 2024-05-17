Large landlord reveals partner to deliver £205m major works programme in North West

The housing association has appointed United Living Property Services (ULPS) to lead its major works investment programme in the region.

The appointment is worth up to £205m, L&Q said, and covers all planned investment and regeneration works across L&Q homes in Trafford. ULPS already works with L&Q in the South of England.

L&Q’s major works programme is in its second year and is worth almost £3bn over 15 years. It will see all L&Q homes maintained at the Decent Homes Standard.