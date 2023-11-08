One of the largest housing associations in England has written to the housing secretary calling for the National Planning Policy Framework to tackle gender bias in the UK’s built environment #UKhousing

“This leaves us with a built environment that woefully under delivers for women and girls, including both cisgender and transgender women and girls,” the letter states.

The authors believe this issue exists as a consequence of the “male-dominated nature” of the UK’s planning sector and political systems, and they said that “many of our cities and towns outrightly fail to meet the needs of the millions of women and girls who make up over half of the UK’s population”.

In an open letter to Michael Gove, L&Q, along with charities and housing organisations, said that “addressing critical questions” around the “impact of gender bias within the urban design, property, and planning sectors remains a critical blind spot in the NPPF that can no longer be ignored”.

The organisations argue that rather than creating equitable spaces “where all feel welcome and comfortable”, the design and nature of the built environment “can act as a barrier to the full participation and enjoyment of public spaces by women and girls”.

They said the “deep-rooted unconscious gender bias in planning is evident in the fact” that the built environment is not fully accessible for women and girls.

“Bad lighting, a lack of active surveillance, dark corners and alleys and inadequate transport infrastructure all contribute to creating spaces where women don’t feel safe, particularly at night.

“These factors coupled with the fact that 70% of women in the UK say they have been sexually harassed in public, leads to the avoidance of public spaces by women and girls,” they said in the letter.

It was also highlighted how investment in youth facilities is “overwhelmingly” directed towards multi-use games areas such as skate parks, BMX tracks, and enclosed football pitches, “which are used almost entirely by boys and young men”.

The letter, led by independent planning advisors Turley, added: “By failing to consider the distinct needs and preferences of women and girls in public spaces, we essentially send a strong message to girls from a young age that they are not welcome, and that the public realm is not for them.”

The organisations said that to date, when talking about how to design more gender-inclusive public spaces, the government has focused “exclusively” on the issue of women’s safety in public spaces.