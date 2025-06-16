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Large landlord secures £250m from NatWest to build 25,000 homes

News16.06.25by Grainne Cuffe

Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has secured £250m in funding to build 25,000 homes.

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Aerial view of Sovereign Network Group’s Bleadon Hill development
Sovereign Network Group’s Bleadon Hill development (picture: Martin Cleveland)
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The housing association said the funding from NatWest bank will support plans to build the homes across London and the South of England over the next decade.

The 85,000-home landlord said the funding will also support the roll-out its Homes and Place Standard to all its properties.

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SNG also established a new loan-linked ISDA to achieve flexibility in how it manages the interest risk associated with the facility.

Anup Dholakia, director of treasury at SNG, said: “Building more genuinely affordable homes is vital to tackling the housing crisis. 

“This funding deal with NatWest will help us progress our ambition to deliver 25,000 new homes over the course of this decade. 

“Each one will meet our Homes and Place Standard – creating better places to live and thriving communities for our customers.”

He said the funding, complemented by the loan-linked ISDA, is a “very attractive offering in the current economic environment and is very supportive to SNG’s social purpose objectives”.

Paul Eyre, head of residential and housing finance at NatWest, said SNG is “committed to providing good, affordable homes that are the foundation of thriving communities”. 

“This latest funding agreement with NatWest will support SNG as they move forward with these ambitious plans,” he added. 

Dominic Brindley, head of public sector and structured asset finance, financing and risk solutions at NatWest Markets, said: “We were delighted to be able to support SNG with the establishment of both the new EMTN programme and ISDA. 

“Both pieces of work will allow SNG to be more agile in their approach to both funding and hedging allowing greater flexibility to choose strategies that make sense against a volatile market backdrop.”

SNG recently launched a £1.5bn Euro Medium-Term Note programme, which offers speedy access to debt capital markets. Funding from the programme will be allocated in line with SNG’s sustainable finance framework to develop affordable housing.

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