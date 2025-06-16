Large landlord secures £250m from NatWest to build 25,000 homes

The 85,000-home landlord said the funding will also support the roll-out its Homes and Place Standard to all its properties.

The housing association said the funding from NatWest bank will support plans to build the homes across London and the South of England over the next decade.

SNG also established a new loan-linked ISDA to achieve flexibility in how it manages the interest risk associated with the facility.

Anup Dholakia, director of treasury at SNG, said: “Building more genuinely affordable homes is vital to tackling the housing crisis.

“This funding deal with NatWest will help us progress our ambition to deliver 25,000 new homes over the course of this decade.

“Each one will meet our Homes and Place Standard – creating better places to live and thriving communities for our customers.”

He said the funding, complemented by the loan-linked ISDA, is a “very attractive offering in the current economic environment and is very supportive to SNG’s social purpose objectives”.