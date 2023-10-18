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Large landlord seeks contractor for £48m retrofit scheme

News18.10.23by Alex Daniel

A large Coventry-based landlord is on the hunt for a contractor to deliver a £48m retrofit project to decarbonise part of its housing stock.

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Builder fitting insulation boards inside a house
Insulation being retrofitted to the inside of a home (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHA large Coventry-based landlord is on the hunt for a contractor to deliver a £48m retrofit project to decarbonise part of its housing stock #UKhousing

Orbit is looking to bring a segment of its 47,000-home portfolio up to PAS 2035 standards, a specification that takes into account the energy efficiency of a whole building.

Initially, the project would cover 410 properties over two years, in a £16m job which would cover units across London, the South East and East of England, the West Midlands and the East Midlands.

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Of those, 160 would be paid for by the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The remainder would either be funded by the Energy Company Obligation scheme or by the landlord itself.

Orbit intends to enter a long-term partnership agreement with the contractor, which would involve committing to an initial two-year term, with the option to extend for two further periods of the same length.

Works would start in March 2024 and end no later than September 2025. Firms have until 23 November to bid.

The opportunity was published on the government’s Find a Tender website, and the association has been asked for a comment on the proposal.

Orbit’s 2022-23 accounts, published last month, revealed the landlord had completed 1,257 new homes during the period, against a £418.3m turnover, a 12% year-on-year rise.

The landlord described its financial performance as “robust” and “delivered despite the challenging and inflationary operating environment”.

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AccountsAsset managementContractorEast MidlandsEast of EnglandFundingHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLondonSouth EastWest Midlands
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