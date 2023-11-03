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Large landlord sells more than 1,300 retirement homes in efficiency drive

News03.11.23by James Wilmore

Coventry-based Orbit has sold 1,368 individual retirement properties to a specialist operator for an undisclosed sum. 

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Lorraine Collis, boss of ELM Group
The boss of ELM Group, Lorraine Collis, described the acquisition process as a challenge (picture: ELM Group)
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LinkedIn IHOrbit has sold 1,368 individual retirement properties to a specialist operator for an undisclosed sum #UKhousing

The 47,000-home landlord struck the deal with Surrey-headquartered ELM Group as part of its on-going push to drive operational efficiencies. 

The transfer includes 1,178 private retirement leasehold flats, plus 168 leasehold houses and bungalows. Seventeen general needs and shared ownership houses and bungalows are also included, plus five car parking spaces.

The properties span 30 local authority areas across the South of England. 

It is the latest in a series of deals by Orbit to offload stock.

Earlier this year it sold 59 homes to Notting Hill Genesis, while in March last year, PA Housing acquired 180 homes from Orbit in a £22m deal. In 2021, Orbit transferred 191 shared ownership homes to for-profit ReSI in a £16m deal.

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On the latest deal, Paul Richards, group director of customer and communities at Orbit, said: “This transfer supports our densification strategy and creates operational economies of scale across our wider portfolio.”

In its last full year to the end of March 2023, Orbit reported a group post-tax surplus of £89.6m on an increased turnover of £418.3m. 

For ELM, the deal has increased its portfolio of properties across the South of England from over 3,300 to 4,638 units as part of expansion plans.

As a result, the firm said it has overhauled its corporate structure and created new senior leadership roles. The transfer of homes is taking place in three tranches with the final homes due to be handed over next March. 

Lorraine Collis, chief executive at ELM, said: “The acquisition has presented some challenges for the business and no doubt there will be more to come. However, ELM Group was built on a foundation of pioneering the retirement housing sector, so we are perfectly positioned for ensuring the transition from Orbit to us is successful.”

The company began life in 1971 as Retirement Lease Housing Association before rebranding to ELM Group in 2014. 

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FinanceHousing Association/RPMergers and AcquisitionsSouth East
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