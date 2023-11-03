Large landlord sells more than 1,300 retirement homes in efficiency drive

The 47,000-home landlord struck the deal with Surrey-headquartered ELM Group as part of its on-going push to drive operational efficiencies.

The transfer includes 1,178 private retirement leasehold flats, plus 168 leasehold houses and bungalows. Seventeen general needs and shared ownership houses and bungalows are also included, plus five car parking spaces.

The properties span 30 local authority areas across the South of England.

It is the latest in a series of deals by Orbit to offload stock.

Earlier this year it sold 59 homes to Notting Hill Genesis, while in March last year, PA Housing acquired 180 homes from Orbit in a £22m deal. In 2021, Orbit transferred 191 shared ownership homes to for-profit ReSI in a £16m deal.